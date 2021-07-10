Dfyn Network (DFYN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $854,585.00

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $28.08 million and approximately $854,585.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00005075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00114319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00161748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.96 or 1.00285430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00949558 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,453,714 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

