Digitex Price Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Digitex has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $470,304.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

