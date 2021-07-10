Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $112,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Xilinx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $135.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.