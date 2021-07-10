Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.54 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,216 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.96% of Comfort Systems USA worth $107,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,939,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 275,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.30%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

