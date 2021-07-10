Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $108.37 Million Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.97% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $108,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

FDP stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,837,843 shares in the company, valued at $239,050,991.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 68,005 shares of company stock worth $2,363,944 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.