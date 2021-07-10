Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $109.46 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $109,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

MFC stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

