Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $115.06 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.81% of Sonoco Products worth $115,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SON stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.