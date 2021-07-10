Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,978 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,762,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.52% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $113,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

