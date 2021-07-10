DMScript (DMST) Price Down 31.1% Over Last Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $187,017.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMScript has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00115814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00161689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,724.70 or 1.00093097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00950767 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

