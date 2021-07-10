Dock Trading Down 11.2% This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $52.91 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00095139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00877528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

