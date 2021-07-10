Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $175.10 million and $4.43 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00060529 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000722 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

