DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $330.00 at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.73.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $288.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.68, a PEG ratio of 103.21 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $293.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,835 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

