Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Shares of DG opened at $220.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.56. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

