Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.09.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

