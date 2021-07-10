Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $477.56 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $479.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.36.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

