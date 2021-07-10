Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $480.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $438.36.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $477.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $479.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

