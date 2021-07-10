DoYourTip Achieves Market Cap of $595,866.07 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $595,866.07 and $25,095.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00235758 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001276 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.01 or 0.00819507 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

