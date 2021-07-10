Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of DRVN traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $29.14. 141,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.22. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,180,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $16,946,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $11,947,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

