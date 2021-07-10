DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for DT Midstream in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

DTM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $40.18 on Friday. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $46.97.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

