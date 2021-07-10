DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,396,000 after acquiring an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 514,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,522,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in DTE Energy by 68.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $290.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

