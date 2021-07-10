Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $788.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

