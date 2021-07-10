Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $100,000 Stake in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Greenrose Acquisition were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 126,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Greenrose Acquisition by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRS opened at $9.97 on Friday. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

