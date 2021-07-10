Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $99,000 Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $527,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.83 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.