Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $263.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

