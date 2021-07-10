Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,903 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $377,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.92. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.