Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.64.
Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.0% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.
