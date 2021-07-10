Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.0% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

