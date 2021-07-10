eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $99.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.10.

EHTH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.