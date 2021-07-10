El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $693.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 169.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

