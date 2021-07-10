Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $158.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.92.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,522 shares of company stock worth $16,358,650. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

