Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,224 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Electronic Arts worth $61,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,650 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

