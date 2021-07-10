Ellington Financial Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.