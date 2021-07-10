Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “
Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.39.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.