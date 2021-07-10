Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

