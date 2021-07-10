Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $989.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

