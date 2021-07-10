Energycoin (ENRG) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Energycoin has a total market cap of $86,165.00 and $21.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019657 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007310 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

