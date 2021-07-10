ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on E. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. Research analysts expect that ENI will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at $1,438,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ENI by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

