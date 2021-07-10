Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GMVHF traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785. Entain has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

