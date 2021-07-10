ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $88.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. ePlus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

