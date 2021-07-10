Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,652 GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of GAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GAN during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the first quarter worth about $127,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $714.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.04. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

