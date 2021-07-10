Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after purchasing an additional 518,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 587,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 149,843 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

