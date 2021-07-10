Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $513,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

