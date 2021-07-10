Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

