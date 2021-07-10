Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQNR. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE EQNR opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,204,000.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

