Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.