Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Globant were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,571,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $220.01 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $148.74 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

