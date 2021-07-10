Equities Analysts Set Expectations for QUALCOMM Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for QUALCOMM in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.43 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

