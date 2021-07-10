Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

