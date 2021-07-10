EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

