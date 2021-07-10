Ethereum Yield (ETHY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $300.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00009691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $328,355.31 and $300.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.13 or 0.00882837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044527 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

