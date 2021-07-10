Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Etsy reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Etsy stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.09. 1,606,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,541. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.31. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Etsy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

