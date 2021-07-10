Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Evolent Health reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,804,000 after acquiring an additional 320,848 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151,691 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

